SoftBank, Tether, and Cantor Fitzgerald in Talks for $3B Bitcoin Treasury Vehicle

SoftBank, one of Japan’s most powerful corporate institutions, is reportedly in talks with Tether and Cantor Fitzgerald to launch a $3 billion Bitcoin treasury vehicle slated for public listing. According to Bloomberg, the structure is expected to be capitalized in Bitcoin—not fiat—with SoftBank contributing $900 million, Tether $1.5 billion, and Bitfinex $600 million.

If finalized, the entity would launch with approximately 32,000 BTC—instantly ranking among the top five Bitcoin-holding public companies globally. It would also mark a significant expansion of a corporate strategy that’s already redefining capital formation: the Bitcoin treasury model.

Why Corporations Are Turning to Bitcoin

The idea of holding Bitcoin on the balance sheet has moved beyond fringe theory. For a growing number of public companies, Bitcoin is becoming a foundational capital asset—one that enables not only preservation of purchasing power, but accelerated access to new forms of capital.

This shift is clearest in the case of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the company that pioneered the modern Bitcoin treasury strategy. As CEO Phong Le explained during his MIT Bitcoin Expo keynote: “We outperformed the entire Nasdaq, the entire S&P 500, the entire Mag Seven… and we outperformed Bitcoin.”

Strategy’s results weren’t driven by speculative timing. They were powered by structure. The company reimagined its balance sheet as a capital engine—raising funds, deploying into Bitcoin, and making its holdings fully transparent in near-real time.

Le argued that many companies underperform not due to execution failure, but because they remain trapped in outdated financial models—models that favor fiat, prioritize defensive posturing, and ignore the velocity advantages of digital capital.

SoftBank Follows Metaplanet in Japan’s Bitcoin Treasury Rise

While SoftBank’s potential move is commanding attention, Japan already has a benchmark in place.

In 2024, Metaplanet Inc. delivered one of the most remarkable corporate transformations in global markets. Once a struggling hotel operator, the company pivoted into a Bitcoin treasury strategy and became the best-performing stock in the world—with a 100x market cap increase.

Metaplanet didn’t just accumulate Bitcoin. It rebuilt its capital structure around it—using Bitcoin to drive debt issuance, equity raises, and treasury allocation. Its performance began tracking not on earnings per share, but on BTC Yield: the percentage growth in Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares.

By Q1 2025, Metaplanet had achieved a BTC Yield of 15.3%, with a target of 35% per quarter. The market responded by repricing the company around its Bitcoin per share performance.

Metaplanet proved that the Bitcoin treasury model works in Japan—and that it can scale. Its success opened the door for larger firms to step in and expand the strategy further.

SoftBank’s Role in Scaling the Corporate Bitcoin Treasury

What SoftBank brings to this evolving corporate category isn’t novelty—it’s magnitude.

With $32.9 billion in cash and nearly $200 billion in net asset value, a $900 million Bitcoin allocation represents only 2.7% of SoftBank’s reserves. But structured through a public company seeded in Bitcoin, it becomes a high-visibility signal to global markets.

The proposed joint venture—unlike an ETF or synthetic fund—is a Bitcoin-native operating company designed for public equity markets. It enables investors to gain Bitcoin exposure through a traditional channel, while creating new opportunities for capital formation through BTC-backed financial instruments.

This structure would also fill a critical gap in Japan, where no spot Bitcoin ETF currently exists. It would become the country’s most accessible, liquid, and institutionally credible vehicle for Bitcoin exposure.

SoftBank would not be entering uncharted territory. It would be scaling a proven, institutionalized model—bringing broader market access and deeper liquidity to a capital strategy already reshaping corporate finance.

A Defining Moment for Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

If completed, SoftBank’s move would be among the largest Bitcoin treasury deployments in corporate history—and the most significant to date in Asia.

It signals that Bitcoin is no longer an experimental reserve—it’s programmable capital. It allows companies to transform idle balance sheet assets into productive, strategic capital platforms.

The corporate Bitcoin treasury era is well underway. SoftBank has the balance sheet, reputation, and infrastructure to take it even further—scaling a model that’s already reshaping capital markets from the inside out.

