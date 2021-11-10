Softbank, Tencent value freight platform Frete.com above $1 bln, mint latest Latam unicorn

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian freight management platform Frete.com has become Latin America's newest unicorn after a funding round led by Japan's Softbank Group Corp's 9984.T Latin America fund and China's Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

Other investors in the $200 million round that valued Frete.com slightly above $1 billion include Brazil's BTG Pactual and Valor Capital and InterAmerican Development Bank's investment arm. KKR founder Henry Kravis and former Florida governor Jeb Bush also invested in the company.

Frete.com is a new holding company with three divisions: FreteBras, a platform that matches cargo owners and truckers, reducing trucks' idle capacity; FretePago, a financial subsidiary that provides a digital account for secure freight payments; and Cargo X, a division that provides services to transportation firms, including working capital loans and insurance.

Proceeds of the funding round will be used to expand services to truckers and cargo owners beyond Brazil to neighboring countries such as Paraguay and Argentina, founder and CEO Federico Vega said in an interview.

The company plans to more than double the number of employees from 1,300 to 3,500, Vega said. Frete.com has 615,000 active truckers, roughly 40% of trucks operating in Brazil, and around 80,000 users get freights in the platform monthly.

The platform has reduced trucks' idle capacity as well as cargo theft, reducing transportation costs by around 25%, Vega says.

Softbank and Tencent are new investors in Frete.com and have backed a similar truck-hailing app, China's Full Truck Alliance, known in the country as Manbang.

Vega said Frete.com intends to list its shares on Nasdaq in the future, but does not have a time frame for an initial public offering and is focused on growth.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.