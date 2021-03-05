SoftBank strategy chief Sago to leave

Adds background

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's 9984.T chief strategy officer, Katsunori Sago, will resign at the end of March, the company said on Friday.

Sago, a Goldman Sachs alumnus and former chief investment officer of Japan Post Bank Co 7182.T, took the strategy job in 2018 and was viewed as a possible successor to Chief Executive Masayoshi Son.

In a company statement Son credited Sago for helping to drive SoftBank's growth as an investment company, though no reason was given for his resignation.

SoftBank Group last month reported that third-quarter net profit ballooned more than 20 times thanks to recovery at its Vision Fund.

Last year, after pressure to improve oversight at the group, it removed several high-profile executives from the board, including Sago, Vision Fund chief Rajeev Misra and Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Sam Nussey Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

