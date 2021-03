TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group 9984.T said its chief strategy officer, Katsunori Sago, would resign at the end of March.

Sago, a Goldman Sachs alumnus who took the strategy job in 2018, was seen as a possible successor to CEO Masayoshi Son.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

