SoftBank Stock Spikes as Elliott Takes Stake. Its Market Cap Is Still Well Below What It Owns.

Barron’s has long argued that SoftBank shares have long traded at a huge discount to their underlying asset value. Now others are making the same case.

SoftBank Group shares are trading sharply higher Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investment firm Elliott Management has accumulated a larger than $2.5 billion stake in the Japanese holding company and is pushing it to take steps to boost shareholder value.

One idea floated in the Journal article would have SoftBank (ticker: 9984.Japan) buy back $10 billion to $20 billion of its stock in an effort to close the huge divergence between the company’s market capitalization and its investment portfolio. The company bought back $5.5 billion of its shares in 2019.

That’s basically the core discussion laid out in Barron’s July 22, 2019, cover story about the company: SoftBank shares have long traded at a huge discount to their underlying asset value.

SoftBank’s 26% stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) alone is worth $152 billion. Throw in Softbank’s 89% stake in Sprint (S) and its 66.8% stake in the Japanese mobile company SoftBank Corp. (9434.Japan), and the total already tops $210 billion. SoftBank owns a variety of other assets, including the chip maker ARM, the robotics company Boston Dynamics, the asset-management firm Fortress Investment Group, and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks baseball team, among others.

The company doesn’t disagree with the premise that the stock is too cheap. “SoftBank always maintains constructive discussions with shareholders regarding their views on the Company and we are in complete agreement that our shares are deeply undervalued by public investors,” a SoftBank spokesperson said in a statement. “SoftBank welcomes feedback from fellow shareholders.”

For all that, SoftBank and its founder, Masayoshi Son, are best known for the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund, which lately has struggled to contain the impact of the WeWork debacle. After the office-sharing firm’s IPO flopped in the face of myriad investor concerns about financial performance and corporate management, SoftBank came to the rescue and now owns a majority stake.

Other assets in the fund have recently come under scrutiny, including Oyo Rooms, an Indian hotel chain that has been the subject of scathing coverage in the New York Times and elsewhere. And while SoftBank has announced plans for a sequel to the giant fund—Vision Fund 2—there are growing doubts about the company’s ability to raise another fund in the $100 billion-plus range.

The troubles at the Vision Fund have created a steady drumbeat of terrible news coverage for both parent SoftBank Group and for Son—but none of that discounts the math. Even when you back out the company’s debt and discount its equity holdings for potential tax consequences of any asset sales, its value remains far ahead of the current market cap.

One point often raised by SoftBank bears is the company’s debt level. On a consolidated basis, SoftBank has 14 trillion yen of debt—about $127 billion. But the company stresses that 61% of that is nonrecourse to the company and sits on the balance sheets of Sprint, SoftBank Corp. and other units. Stand-alone net debt is a more manageable 4.5 trillion yen, or about $41 billion.

SoftBank’s U.S.-traded ADRs (SFTBY) were up 9.3%, at $23.06, in recent trading, which puts the company’s market cap at $93.8 billion. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%.

