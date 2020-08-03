SoftBank spent $3.8 billion on buybacks in July, August

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Toru Hanai / Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp on Monday said it spent 398 billion yen ($3.8 billion) buying back 63.2 million shares between July 1 and Aug. 3, part of a repurchase programme that has helped lift its share price to two decade highs.

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Monday said it spent 398 billion yen ($3.8 billion) buying back 63.2 million shares between July 1 and Aug. 3, part of a repurchase programme that has helped lift its share price to two decade highs.

The latest purchases bring the total spent on buybacks since March to 1 trillion yen ($9.5 billion). SoftBank has approved a further two tranches totalling 1.5 trillion yen which will provide continued support to the conglomerate's shares.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son launched the buybacks, funded by a large-scale asset monetization plan, after the group's earnings were hammered by poor performance at the $100 billion Vision Fund.

SoftBank's shares closed up 5% on Monday and have risen almost 160% since their March trough, shrinking the gap between the share price and the value of the group's assets.

($1 = 105.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters