SoftBank spent $1.35 billion on buybacks in October

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it spent 139.3 billion yen ($1.35 billion) repurchasing almost 20 million shares in October, part of a record buyback plan that has seen the group's shares touch two-decade highs.

($1 = 103.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.