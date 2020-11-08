SoftBank spent $1.35 billion on buybacks in October

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it spent 139.3 billion yen ($1.35 billion) repurchasing almost 20 million shares in October, part of a record buyback plan that has seen the group's shares touch two-decade highs.

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it spent 139.3 billion yen ($1.35 billion) repurchasing almost 20 million shares in October, part of a record buyback plan that has seen the group's shares touch two-decade highs.

($1 = 103.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More