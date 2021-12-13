US Markets
WMT

SoftBank SPAC to take Walmart-backed Symbotic public in $5.5 bln deal

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Walmart Inc-backed Symbotic said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a SoftBank Group Corp blank-check firm in a deal offering the robotics and automation startup a pro-forma equity value of $5.5 billion.

Adds transaction details, background

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc-backed WMT.N Symbotic said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T blank-check firm in a deal offering the robotics and automation startup a pro-forma equity value of $5.5 billion.

The deal with SVF Investment Corp 3 SVFC.O is supported by a private investment in public equity of $205 million from a group of investors, including Walmart.

Gross proceeds from the deal, which values Symbiotic at a pro-forma enterprise value of $4.8 billion, are expected to be around $725 million.

The combined entity will operate under the name Symbotic Inc and will trade under the symbol "SYM" on the Nasdaq after the merger, which is expected to close in the first half of next year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular