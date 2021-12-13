SoftBank SPAC to take Symbotic public in $5.5 bln deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Symbotic, an artificial intelligence-based supply chain technology startup, said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.