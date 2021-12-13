US Markets

SoftBank SPAC to take Symbotic public in $5.5 bln deal

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Symbotic, an artificial intelligence-based supply chain technology startup, said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.

