SoftBank sold $1 bln Coupang stake

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in Korean e-commerce firm Coupang CPNG.N, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings.

Vision Fund sold 50 milllion Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Friday, leaving the investor with 461.1 million shares remaining.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.