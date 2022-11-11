SoftBank Slips To Net Loss In H1, Sales Rise; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Friday that its first-half net loss attributable to owners of the parent was 129.10 billion yen, compared to last year's profit of 363.57 billion yen.

Loss per share was 95.14 yen, compared to profit of 195.62 yen a year ago.

However, the company recorded an income before income tax of 292.64 billion yen, down 72 percent from prior year's 1.05 trillion yen.

Net sales grew 6.7 percent to 3.18 trillion yen from 2.98 trillion yen last year.

Investment loss of 4.35 trillion yen was recorded at SoftBank Vision Funds.

In Japan, SoftBank shares were trading at 6,953 yen, up 1.76 percent.

