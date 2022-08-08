Markets

SoftBank Slips To Hefty Loss In Q1, Net Sales Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Monday first-quarter net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 3.16 trillion yen, compared to last year's profit of 761.51 billion yen.

Loss per share was 1,950.29 yen, compared to profit of 394.73 yen a year ago.

Loss before income tax was 3.29 trillion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 1.29 trillion yen.

The company recorded 2.92 trillion investment loss at SoftBank Vision Funds.

Net sales, however, grew 6.3 percent to 1.57 trillion yen from 1.48 trillion yen last year.

