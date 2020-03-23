SoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after buyback announcement

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday after the company announced up to $41 billion in asset sales and a record share buyback to shore up its collapsing share price.

SoftBank shares closed up 19% on Monday, hitting their daily limit, after the tech conglomerate said it would buy back up to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) worth of shares in addition to a 500 billion yen purchase announced earlier this month.

($1 = 110.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey)

