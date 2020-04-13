US Markets

SoftBank shares untraded after estimating historic loss

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Tuesday morning after estimating the Vision Fund will record a 1.8 trillion yen ($16.73 billion) loss in the year ended March due to faltering bets on unproven startups.

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Tuesday morning after estimating the Vision Fund will record a 1.8 trillion yen ($16.73 billion) loss in the year ended March due to faltering bets on unproven startups.

The disastrous performance by the fund on which CEO Masayoshi Son has staked his reputation will drag the entire group to its first annual loss in 15 years, SoftBank said.

($1 = 107.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular