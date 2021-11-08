SoftBank shares untraded after $9 bln buyback announcement

Sam Nussey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares.

The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed to a quarterly loss as the value of its holdings slumped amid weakness in tech shares and a regulatory crackdown on China.

