SoftBank shares tumble after reporting continued Vision Fund loss

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

November 13, 2022 — 07:35 pm EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T fell sharply on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for the third consecutive quarter.

SoftBank shares were down 9.65% at 6,282 yen in early trade in Tokyo.

