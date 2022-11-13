SoftBank shares tumble after reporting continued Vision Fund loss

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T fell sharply on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for the third consecutive quarter.

SoftBank shares were down 9.65% at 6,282 yen in early trade in Tokyo.

