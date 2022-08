TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T rose 3% in morning trading in Tokyo on Friday after the Japanese conglomerate said it would book a $34.1 billion gain by trimming its stake in Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

