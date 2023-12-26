News & Insights

SoftBank shares jump 6% after exercising T-Mobile option

December 26, 2023 — 08:15 pm EST

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T jumped 6% on Wednesday after the Japanese tech conglomerate said it would receive shares in telco T-Mobile US TMUS.O worth some $7.59 billion for no additional cost.

Masayoshi Son's conglomerate said late on Tuesday it had told T-Mobile US to issue 48,751,557 shares of common stock to it after the shares met conditions set out in an agreement made as part of the merger of SoftBank's U.S. telco Sprint and T-Mobile.

