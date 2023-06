TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T jumped 5% in early trading in Tokyo as the tech investing conglomerate, which is preparing to list chip designer Arm, was caught up in the frenzy for semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

