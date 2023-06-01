SoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI chip frenzy

Adds share performance

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T jumped 5% in early trading in Tokyo as the tech investing conglomerate, which is preparing to list chip designer Arm, was caught up in the frenzy for semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

While shares in the Japanese conglomerate, which has been hit by the slumping value of its tech portfolio, have gained 17% since Friday's close they are up only 6.4% year-to-date.

That compares with a 172% gain by chip maker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O this year and a 38% rise in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX.

