SoftBank shares fall nearly 4% on bigger-than-expected loss

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

May 11, 2023 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T fell as much as 3.85% in early trade on Friday, after the Japanese technology investor posted an annual loss that was more than three times as big as market expectations.

SoftBank on Thursday reported a net loss of 970 billion yen ($7.18 billion) for the year ended March 31 amid hefty investment losses at its Vision Fund investing arm.

That compared with a 1.7 trillion yen loss a year earlier, but was far bigger than analysts' average estimate of a 265 billion yen loss.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

