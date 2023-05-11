SoftBank shares fall 5% after annual loss

Adds details of annual loss

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T shares tumbled 5% in early trade on Friday after the Japanese technology investor reported an annual loss as the value of its portfolio slid.

SoftBank reported a net loss of 970 billion yen ($7.18 billion) after a sell-down of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK helped cushion investment loss at its Vision Fund unit.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

