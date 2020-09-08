SoftBank share slide 5% on U.S. tech rout

Adds details of share performance

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T shares fell 5% in early trading on Wednesday as investors worried about the Japanese conglomerate's exposure to U.S. tech stocks, which slid for the third straight session.

The fall takes SoftBank's share decline to 12% since sources told Reuters and other media late last week that it made big bets on equity derivatives tied to tech firms.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

