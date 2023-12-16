SoftBank (SFBQF) Price Target Increased by 16.55% to 12.68

The average one-year price target for SoftBank (OTC:SFBQF) has been revised to 12.68 / share. This is an increase of 16.55% from the prior estimate of 10.88 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.80 to a high of 17.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.74% from the latest reported closing price of 12.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBQF is 0.00%, a decrease of 93.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.29% to 51K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 56.87% over the last quarter.

RMEAX - Aspiriant Risk-Managed Equity Allocation Fund Advisor Shares holds 6K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 33.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 67.14% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 77.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.