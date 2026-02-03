SoftBank (SFBQF) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 1.38

The average one-year price target for SoftBank (OTCPK:SFBQF) has been revised to $1.38 / share. This is a decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $1.58 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.20 to a high of $1.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.36% from the latest reported closing price of $12.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 20.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBQF is 0.32%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.97% to 2,227,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 410,758K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387,911K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 6.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 255,328K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240,371K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 4.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 182,716K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180,642K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 97,474K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 7.68% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 85,021K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,389K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBQF by 5.91% over the last quarter.

