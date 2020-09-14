SoftBank sets price in telco stake sale worth $11.7 bln

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it set the offering price for the sale of shares in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T at 1,204.50 yen per share, giving the sale a value of 1.24 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) including over-allotment.

($1 = 106.0000 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

