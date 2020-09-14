SoftBank sets price in telco stake sale worth $11.7 bln

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it set the offering price for the sale of shares in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp at 1,204.50 yen per share, giving the sale a value of 1.24 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) including over-allotment.

