SoftBank sees $16.5 bln full year Vision Fund loss

Softbank Group Corp said on Monday it expects its $100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen ($16.5 billion) in the financial year ended March due to the deteriorating performance of its tech bets.

The group as a whole is expected to post an operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a statement.

($1 = 108.8139 yen)

