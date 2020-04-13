SoftBank sees $16.5 bln full year Vision Fund loss

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it expects its $100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen ($16.5 billion) in the financial year ended March due to the deteriorating performance of its tech bets.

The group as a whole is expected to post an operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a statement.

($1 = 108.8139 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Mark Potter)

