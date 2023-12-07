News & Insights

SoftBank seeks to offload shares worth $135 mln in India's Zomato - CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 07, 2023 — 08:47 am EST

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank 9984.T is seeking to sell a 1.1% stake in the Indian food delivery platform Zomato ZOMT.NS through a block deal worth 11.28 billion rupees ($135.36 million), CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The floor price for Zomato's shares is set at 120.50 rupees apiece, the report added, a near 1% discount to the stock's last closing price.

This is the third time since August that SoftBank will offload its stake in Zomato, India's largest online food delivery service. It sold a similar stake in October.

Zomato and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last month, Chinese payments group Alipay also offloaded its entire 3.44% stake in the food delivery platform through block deals.

($1 = 83.3330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.