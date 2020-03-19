SoftBank seeks $10 bln for Vision Fund in coronavirus fight

March 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is looking to raise an additional $10 billion to help its first Vision Fund support portfolio companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Japanese technology conglomerate has reached out to outside investors for $5 billion in funds, which will be matched by another $5 billion injection by the SoftBank, the report said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

