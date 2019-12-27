SoftBank says Uniqlo founder Yanai to resign as external board member

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing, would resign as an external board member at the end of the month.

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Friday Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing 9983.T, would resign as an external board member at the end of the month.

An ally of SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, the fashion billionaire is one of only three external members of a board filled with SoftBank executives and heads of its portfolio companies.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters