SoftBank says Uniqlo founder Yanai to resign as external board member

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Friday Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing 9983.T, would resign as an external board member at the end of the month.

An ally of SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, the fashion billionaire is one of only three external members of a board filled with SoftBank executives and heads of its portfolio companies.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

