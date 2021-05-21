SoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board

Adds details of board changes

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate's board.

The $40 billion sale of Arm to U.S. chip firm Nvidia Corp NVDA.O is awaiting regulatory approval.

SoftBank has nominated the chair of gaming firm Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd 3635.T, Keiko Erikawa, and the co-CEO of group internet business Z Holdings Corp 4689.T, Kentaro Kawabe, to join the board.

