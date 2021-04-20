SoftBank says Q4 value of investments still being calculated

Adds details of earnings outlook

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Wednesday the value of its investments in the quarter ended on March 31 are still being calculated following reports the conglomerate is set to report record earnings for a domestic company.

The group is widely expected to report bumper earnings on May 12 after portfolio companies of $100 billion Vision Fund listed during the quarter, mostly driven by an unrealised gain on its stake in South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang CPNG.N.

