CPNG

SoftBank says Q4 value of investments still being calculated

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday the value of its investments in the quarter ended on March 31 are still being calculated following reports the conglomerate is set to report record earnings for a domestic company.

Adds details of earnings outlook

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Wednesday the value of its investments in the quarter ended on March 31 are still being calculated following reports the conglomerate is set to report record earnings for a domestic company.

The group is widely expected to report bumper earnings on May 12 after portfolio companies of $100 billion Vision Fund listed during the quarter, mostly driven by an unrealised gain on its stake in South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang CPNG.N.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPNG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters