Softbank says it will sell 5% of domestic telco

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said it plans to sell 5% of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp 9434.T as part of its plan to raise $41 billion through asset sales.

The sale of 240 million shares will leave SoftBank Group with a 62.1% stake in Japan's third largest wireless carrier.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Toby Chopra)

