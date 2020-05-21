Softbank says it will sell 5% of domestic telco

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SoftBank Group Corp said it plans to sell 5% of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp as part of its plan to raise $41 billion through asset sales.

The sale of 240 million shares will leave SoftBank Group with a 62.1% stake in Japan's third largest wireless carrier.

