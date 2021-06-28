SoftBank robot rejig offers glimpse into future

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The robots are still coming, but they might be a little less scary. That’s one interpretation of Masayoshi Son’s decision to rewire his bets on the sector. Reuters reported on Monday that the Japanese billionaire’s SoftBank Group is slashing jobs at its global robotics business, which produces the flagship automaton Pepper. It comes a week after the technology investor completed a majority sale of Boston Dynamics, whose robots move and act like humans or dogs.

Yet on Monday, Son’s second Vision Fund led a $600 million https://cmrsurgical.com/news/cmr-closes-series-d-fundraise investment round in CMR Surgical. The $3 billion company’s Versius kit helps doctors perform keyhole surgery. In effect, Son is ditching the idea of general-purpose robots that could replace humans in customer-service roles and other jobs, while backing more specialised machines that work alongside surgeons. That’s arguably good news for shop workers and bar stewards, even if Hollywood directors may be disappointed. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Futile UK crypto curb flags regulatory blind spot

Glencore doubles down on coal role

Australia overconfidently approaches awkward age

Microsoft’s D.C. shield is showing cracks

Banking’s footprint fallacy

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.