SoftBank restarted buybacks in September

Adds shares

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Wednesday it spent 40 billion yen ($380 million) buying back its shares in September, making a return to the market after a major selldown of assets tied its hands in August.

SoftBank's shares traded sideways during the buying pause in August ahead of deal news, such as the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA.O but have resumed their climb closing near two decade highs on Wednesday.

