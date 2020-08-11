SoftBank reports 12% rise in Q1 net profit, doesn't disclose operating profit

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Tuesday reported a 12% rise in net income in the first quarter but did not report operating profit, saying it was "not useful" as a measure of the conglomerate's investment performance.

Net profit was 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in the April-June quarter, compared with 1.2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 106.1000 yen)

PREVIEW-SoftBank seen returning to profitability as listed holdings rise

