SoftBank reports 12% rise in Q1 net profit, doesn't disclose operating profit

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 12% rise in net income in the first quarter but did not report operating profit, saying it was "not useful" as a measure of the conglomerate's investment performance.

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Tuesday reported a 12% rise in net income in the first quarter but did not report operating profit, saying it was "not useful" as a measure of the conglomerate's investment performance.

Net profit was 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in the April-June quarter, compared with 1.2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 106.1000 yen)

PREVIEW-SoftBank seen returning to profitability as listed holdings rise

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters