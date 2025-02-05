News & Insights

SoftBank Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Acquire Ampere

February 05, 2025 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. is in advanced negotiations to acquire Ampere Computing LLC, a chip designer backed by Oracle Corp., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report indicated that the Japanese conglomerate is discussing a potential deal that would value Ampere at about $6.5 billion, including debt. An official announcement could be made in the coming weeks.

However, it's important to note that while the discussions have progressed significantly, there is still a possibility that the deal could face delays or fall through, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
