SoftBank Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Acquire Ampere

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. is in advanced negotiations to acquire Ampere Computing LLC, a chip designer backed by Oracle Corp., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report indicated that the Japanese conglomerate is discussing a potential deal that would value Ampere at about $6.5 billion, including debt. An official announcement could be made in the coming weeks.

However, it's important to note that while the discussions have progressed significantly, there is still a possibility that the deal could face delays or fall through, the report said.

