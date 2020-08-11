SoftBank Q1 Net Profit Rises, Pre-tax Profit Down On Weak Sales

(RTTNews) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent was 1.26 trillion Japanese yen, up 11.9 percent from 1.12 trillion yen a year ago. Earnings per share were 589.96 yen, higher than prior year's 532.09 yen.

The result included net income from discontinued operations of 736.4 billion yen.

Income before income tax was 833.05 billion yen, down 50.9 percent from 1.70 trillion yen last year.

Net sales dropped 2 percent to 1.45 trillion yen from 1,48 trillion yen a year ago.

In Japan, SoftBank shares were trading at 6,361 yen, down 2.45 percent.

