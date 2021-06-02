SoftBank prices jumbo retail hybrid bond for refinancing

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Jun 3 (IFR) - SoftBank Group has raised ¥405bn (US$3.7bn) from a 35-year non-call five subordinated retail bond to refinance subordinated bonds that can be called or will mature later this year.

The hybrid bond has a coupon of 2.75% for the first five years. The coupon from June 2026 to June 2041 will be the one-year JGB rate plus 310bp. From June 2041 to June 2046, the coupon will be the one-year JGB rate plus 315bp. Thereafter, the coupon will be the one-year JGB rate plus 385bp.

When the amendment to its shelf registration statement was filed to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in mid-May, the company said the coupon for the first five years would be between 2.45% and 3.05%.

Japanese market participants were paying close attention to the company's refinancing, with some even citing this as one of the main themes for the domestic market this year.

Back in 2016, SoftBank sold a 25-year non-call five hybrid bond, allocating ¥55.6bn to institutional investors and ¥400bn to retail investors. Japanese authorities were said to be wary of the idea of selling such a risky product to individual investors. Participants hence believed that the company would need to refinance only with wholesale hybrid bonds.

In January this year, it did take a first step in its refinancing project by selling a ¥177bn 35-year non-call five hybrid at 3% to institutional investors.

The holding company led by Masayoshi Son will use the proceeds to help refinance the outstanding ¥394bn 25-year non-call five retail bond issued in 2016 and the ¥361bn seven-year subordinated retail bond that matures in December.

Daiwa, SMBC Nikko, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SBI Securities are joint lead managers for the bond rated BBB by JCR.

