SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO on Monday- Axios

Dec 20 (Reuters) - SoftBank's 9984.T Vision Fund is preparing to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the report added.

