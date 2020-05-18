SoftBank posts record $13 bln operating loss as tech bets slide

SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a record 1.4 trillion yen ($13 billion) operating loss in the April-March financial year as the value of its tech bets via the $100 billion Vision Fund crumbled.

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Monday reported a record 1.4 trillion yen ($13 billion) operating loss in the April-March financial year as the value of its tech bets via the $100 billion Vision Fund crumbled.

The tech and telecoms conglomerate's disastrous result, caused by a 1.9 trillion loss at the Saudi Arabian-backed fund, compared with a group operating profit of 2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

