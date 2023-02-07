SoftBank posts loss, Vision Fund in the red for fourth straight quarter

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Tuesday booked a net loss for October-December, with its giant Vision Fund investment unit staying in the red for the fourth straight quarter as tech portfolio valuations have yet to recover from a global sell-off.

The Vision Fund's investment loss came to 730.36 billion yen ($5.52 billion) in the latest quarter, on top of the combined loss of 7.3 trillion yen during the first nine months of 2022.

At SoftBank itself, the net loss totalled 783.42 billion yen, compared with a 29.05 billion yen profit a year earlier.

($1 = 132.2200 yen)

