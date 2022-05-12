SoftBank posts $13 bln FY net loss

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T reported on Thursday a net loss of 1.7 trillion yen ($13.12 billion) for the year ended in March as the tech investor faces a sliding tech portfolio.

The result compared with a record 4.99 trillion yen profit a year earlier, when the boost from the listing of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang CPNG.K saw SoftBank's earnings surpass global heavyweights including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Coupang is trading 70% below its listing price and is one of a swathe of portfolio companies, including ridehailers Didi Global Inc DIDI.N and Grab Holdings GRAB.O, that tumbled during the January-March quarter.

The slump is casting a shadow on founder and CEO Masayoshi Son's strategy of heavy concentration in high-growth stocks increasingly out of favour with investors as interest rates rise.

SoftBank's Vision Fund unit reported a 2.97 trillion yen investment loss in the January-March quarter, according to Reuters calculations.

The 64-year-old billionaire has described SoftBank as a goose laying golden eggs but the pace of listings has slowed with one notable recent exception, Indonesia's GoTo GOTO.JK, sliding since going public last month.

To raise cash SoftBank is targeting a U.S. listing of chip designer Arm following the collapse of the sale to chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O.

($1 = 129.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.