SoftBank plans to sue EY over Wirecard scandal -Der Spiegel

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - SoftBank 9984.T is planning to sue accounting firm EY over its role in the scandal involving German payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE, news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing sources close to the Japanese company.

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its longtime auditor EY blamed on a sophisticated global fraud.

SoftBank put money into Wirecard last year.

SoftBank did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; additional reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely)

