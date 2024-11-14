News & Insights

Stocks

SoftBank planning supercomputer with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, Bloomberg reports

November 14, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

SoftBank’s (SFTBY) telecom unit plans to build an AI supercomputer in Japan using Nvidia’s (NVDA) DGX B200 platform, as well as a follow-up effort featuring the Grace Blackwell chip, Bloomberg’s Ian King, Min Jeong Lee, and Yuki Furukawa report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SFTBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SFTBF
SFTBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.