SoftBank planning supercomputer with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, Bloomberg reports

SoftBank’s (SFTBY) telecom unit plans to build an AI supercomputer in Japan using Nvidia’s (NVDA) DGX B200 platform, as well as a follow-up effort featuring the Grace Blackwell chip, Bloomberg’s Ian King, Min Jeong Lee, and Yuki Furukawa report.

