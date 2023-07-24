News & Insights

SoftBank partners with Symbotic for AI-powered warehousing joint venture

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

July 24, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group 9984.T is partnering with Symbotic SYM.N for a warehousing venture that will be majority owned by the Japanese investor and will buy $7.5 billion of the U.S. firm's artificial intelligence-powered systems, the companies said.

Shares of Symbotic up 7% in premarket trading.

The companies are investing a combined $100 million in the venture, which will be called GreenBox Systems, they said on Monday.

SoftBank Group will have a 65% stake in GreenBox, with Symbotic owning the rest.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
