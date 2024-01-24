News & Insights

SoftBank offloads another 2% in India's Paytm

January 24, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group 9984.T has sold an additional 2% in India's Paytm PAYT.NS, the latest in a string of selldowns in the digital payments firm.

The Japanese conglomerate, which sold shares between Dec. 19 and Jan. 20, now holds a 5.06% stake in the company, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Paytm has recently seen a spate of selldowns, including the exit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire HathawayBRKa.N and China's Alibaba Group9988.HK. The Netherlands-based unit of Chinese fintech firm Ant Financial has also trimmed its stake in the company.

The deal value and identity of the buyers of the shares were not immediately clear.

SoftBank has loosened its hold on the company over the past few years, trimming its stake through various open market deals.

Shares of Paytm, which are up nearly 19% so far this year, were trading 0.81% lower on Wednesday.

