SoftBank offers $19 COVID-19 tests to companies, governments

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Thursday it would offer COVID-19 tests to corporations and local governments for 2,000 yen ($19) per person as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son steps up the provision of virus countermeasures.

SoftBank has conducted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of its staff and has set up a testing centre near Tokyo with initial capacity of 4,000 tests per day.

Other pandemic measures by billionare entrepreneur Son include procuring masks from China's BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ.

($1 = 105.4900 yen)

