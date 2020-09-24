SoftBank offers $19 COVID-19 tests to companies, governments

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Toru Hanai / Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it would offer COVID-19 tests to corporations and local governments for 2,000 yen ($19) per person as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son steps up the provision of virus countermeasures.

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Thursday it would offer COVID-19 tests to corporations and local governments for 2,000 yen ($19) per person as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son steps up the provision of virus countermeasures.

SoftBank has conducted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of its staff and has set up a testing centre near Tokyo with initial capacity of 4,000 tests per day.

Other pandemic measures by billionare entrepreneur Son include procuring masks from China's BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ.

($1 = 105.4900 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Dolan)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More