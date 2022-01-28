SoftBank No.2 exit shows bad timing all round

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Good dealmakers are supposed to have a great sense of timing. That currently seems lacking in both SoftBank Group boss Masayoshi Son and top lieutenant Marcelo Claure. The company on Friday confirmed he is leaving, the latest of several top executives to do so. A dispute over money was involved, Reuters and other news outlets have reported.

Claure’s official titles included overall chief operating officer as well as Chief Executive of SoftBank Group International. But he was effectively the company’s Mr. Fixit. He overhauled SoftBank’s U.S. mobile carrier, Sprint, unveiling a merger with T-Mobile US in 2018. And he helped rescue WeWork after its disastrous 2019 initial public offering attempt left its biggest backer a laughing stock.

It’s understandable that he would want to be properly compensated for his achievements. Whatever the details behind the package he was after, though, arguing for a bumper payout as SoftBank’s stock slumped looks like a poor move that smacks of entitlement.

His departure may lighten SoftBank’s compensation bill. But Son’s ailing Japanese conglomerate is losing a key player just when steady hands are needed. SoftBank is facing questions about its general strategy as markets weaken on the prospect of interest rate rises, potentially limiting the valuations it can achieve for its stable of tech-related investments.

Its own stock is down some 50% since March. And its recent failure to close big deals, such as the sale of semiconductor designer ARM Holdings to chipmaker Nvidia, originally priced at $40 billion, suggests exit strategies beyond the public markets could be limited, or raise less than hoped for. If markets extend their January blues in the coming months, Claure’s absence will hurt.

His exit also highlights the technology-investment firm’s lack of succession-planning. Since 2016 several heirs apparent have come and gone, including former Google executive Nikesh Arora and Chief Strategy Officer Katsunori Sago, who quit in March. Last year 64-year-old Son hinted that he might continue well past 70. He may have to if he can’t keep good candidates.

CONTEXT NEWS

- SoftBank Group Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure has left the company on “mutually agreed terms” after nine years, the Japanese conglomerate said on Jan. 28.

- Claure's departure follows a dispute with founder Masayoshi Son over pay, Reuters reported on Jan. 27, citing an unnamed source.

- Claure has been in talks to leave SoftBank for several months and may soon launch his own investment firm, other media reports indicated.

- SoftBank’s shares have fallen 45% in the past 12 months and now trade at about 40% of net asset value as of Sept. 30.

