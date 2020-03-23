SoftBank nears deal to invest in Didi's self-driving unit - The Information

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

SoftBank Group Corp is close to finalizing a deal to lead a $300 million investment in the autonomous driving unit of Didi Chuxing, news website The Information reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

March 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is close to finalizing a deal to lead a $300 million investment in the autonomous driving unit of Didi Chuxing, news website The Information reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the situation. (https://bit.ly/2WJkHFD)

Earlier on Monday, SoftBank said it plans to raise as much as $41 billion to buy back shares and reduce debt, in an unprecedented move to restore investor confidence as a financial market rout pummels its shares and its portfolio companies.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters